    ED case against Rana Ayyub: SC asks Ghaziabad court to adjourn proceedings till Jan 31

    The apex court said it will hear on January 31 the petition of Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by the special court.

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a special court in Ghaziabad, which has summoned journalist Rana Ayyub in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to adjourn the proceedings scheduled for January 27 to a date after January 31.

    A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian was informed by advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ayyub, that the petitioner has been summoned by the Ghaziabad court on January 27.

    "List on January 31. In the meantime, the Ghaziabad special court is requested to adjourn the proceedings...fixed for January 27 to a date after January 31," the bench said.