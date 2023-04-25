 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Donald Trump, 76, has denied raping writer E Jean Carroll, 79. He called her claim a "hoax" and "complete scam" in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump goes to trial on Tuesday, where the writer E Jean Carroll is accusing the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Jury selection is expected to begin in Manhattan federal court, where the former Elle magazine advice columnist is also accusing Trump of defamation.

Trump, 76, has denied raping Carroll, 79. He called her claim a "hoax" and "complete scam" in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform. He has said she made up the encounter to promote her memoir and declared that she was "not my type!"

Trump is not required to attend the trial. His lawyers have said he may not appear, citing the likelihood of security concerns and traffic delays. Carroll's lawyers have said they do not plan to call Trump as a witness.