 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Delhi High Court sets aside DU debarment of student for screening BBC documentary on PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

The high court found the ban unsustainable, set it aside and restored Lokesh Chugh's admission

Delhi University is free to take action against the petitioner in accordance with the law.

The Delhi High Court on April 27 set aside an order of Delhi University (DU) debarring Lokesh Chugh, the national secretary of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for allegedly organising a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots.

The high court noted that it found the ban unsustainable, set it aside and restored Chugh's admission.

Attorney General R Venkataramani appeared for the university and opposed the petition. The court clarified that since the debarment order was being set aside for a lack of adherence to the principle of natural justice, the university is free to take action against the petitioner in accordance with the law. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Chugh.

Chugh had approached the high court earlier this month challenging the university's decision to debar him for a year for his alleged involvement in the screening of the documentary - 'India: The Modi Question' - related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The documentary was screened earlier this year.