Delhi High Court sets aside DU debarment of student for screening BBC documentary on PM Modi

Delhi University is free to take action against the petitioner in accordance with the law.

The Delhi High Court on April 27 set aside an order of Delhi University (DU) debarring Lokesh Chugh, the national secretary of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), for allegedly organising a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 2002 Gujarat riots.

The high court noted that it found the ban unsustainable, set it aside and restored Chugh's admission.

Attorney General R Venkataramani appeared for the university and opposed the petition. The court clarified that since the debarment order was being set aside for a lack of adherence to the principle of natural justice, the university is free to take action against the petitioner in accordance with the law. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Chugh.

Chugh had approached the high court earlier this month challenging the university's decision to debar him for a year for his alleged involvement in the screening of the documentary - 'India: The Modi Question' - related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The documentary was screened earlier this year.

The DU registrar had issued Chugh a memorandum in March under which he was not allowed to take part in "any university or college or departmental examination for one year".

"Petitioner had participated in the 'showing' of the banned BBC Documentary on 27.01.2023 at 4:00 PM in front of Gate No. 4, Faculty of Arts, University of Delhi... which this amounts to an act of indiscipline," the reply filed by Delhi University before the high court had said.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, which was described by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.