Delhi High Court reserves judgment on Go First aircraft deregistration case

Go First

The Delhi High Court reserved judgment on June 1 in a batch of petitions filed by lessors of the financially troubled airline Go First, seeking deregistration of their aircraft.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), against whom the plea was filed, argued on June 1 that they had not rejected any lessor's applications for repossession due to a moratorium. The DGCA further stated that they neither support the lessors nor Go First in the dispute but are obligated to follow the court's orders.

According to the DGCA, it takes five working days to process repossession applications, and since the applications were submitted on May 4, they could not process them before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the airline to insolvency on May 10 due to three public holidays in between.

Pembroke Aviation, one of the lessors to Go First, argued that the leased aircraft are currently under repair due to engine defects and cannot be operated. The company further argued that the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) would not be able to operate the aircraft or generate revenue from it. Pembroke's lawyers argued that flying an aircraft with a defective engine would put Indian lives at risk.

The lawyers for the lessors also argued that the relationship between an airline and the aircraft lessor is contractual and that tinkering with the terms of the contract would have consequences for the Indian aviation sector. They further argued that the settled principles of the relationship between the aircraft lessor and the airline cannot be modified without legal sanction.

The aircraft lessors contended that the DGCA's failure to process their application for repossession is an action by a regulator, and the appropriate remedy against such actions is before the writ court and not before any tribunal. The lessors also sought a court order directing the DGCA to maintain their aircraft during the proceedings.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved the case for judgment.

On May 31, the Delhi High Court questioned the DGCA about the different responses sent to aircraft repossession requests from different lessors. The DGCA's lawyer informed the court that some applications were shown as rejected on its website due to a technical glitch.

On May 30, the DGCA clarified that it had put on hold requests from lessors to repossess planes from Go First, as the carrier's bankruptcy process imposed a freeze on assets that superseded such requests.

On Tuesday, the lawyers representing Go First's IRP argued that the aircraft lessors initiated "parallel proceedings" despite a clear directive from the NCLAT to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) regarding the status of aircraft leases terminated before the moratorium.

On May 26th, the aircraft lessors argued that the denial of deregistration by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was "illegitimate." Their lawyers stated that they had approached the civil aviation regulator to request deregistration of their aircraft, but their pleas were rejected.

Aircraft lessors, including Pembroke Aviation, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation, and SMBC Aviation, filed a writ with the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to release the planes leased to the financially distressed airline.

On May 22nd, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the NCLT's order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency.

On May 10, the principal bench of the NCLT in Delhi accepted Go First's voluntary plea to initiate an insolvency resolution process. The tribunal appointed an IRP, suspended the board, and imposed a moratorium on the airline's financial obligations.