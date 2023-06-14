Delhi High Court refuses interim order in Florona brand dispute case

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on June 14 refused to pass an interim order against Caleum Arpit Brand Technologies, owned by Mensa Brands, in response to a plea by Bo International. Bo International had requested the court to order Caleum Arpit to continue operating the brand 'Florona' as an ongoing business.

During an evening hearing, the High Court issued a notice to the respondents and requested a response to Bo International CEO Aayush Gupta's plea. The case is expected to be listed on July 4.

Naman Joshi, advocate representing Aayush Gupta, urged the court to issue an order for Caleum Arpit to maintain the status quo regarding the functioning of the 'Florona' brand, which had been sold to Caleum in 2021. Joshi further stated that the company owed Gupta money in relation to the revenue-linked consideration outlined in the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA).

Sandeep Sethi, senior advocate representing Caleum Arpit, objected to this argument and contended that Gupta had not supplied any products to the company since April due to a fire at his factory. Sethi argued that the company could not be run as an ongoing concern without the necessary product supplies.

After hearing the case, the court observed that it could not pass an interim order requiring a company to keep a brand operational, thus refusing to grant such an order. However, the court did issue a notice for the main petition.

Aayush Gupta, in his petition filed with the Delhi High Court, stated that his company intends to initiate arbitration proceedings against Mensa. He sought the court's direction to Mensa to maintain the status quo concerning the agreement for the sale of the Florona brand. Gupta also requested a deposit of Rs 26.95 crore.

According to the agreement, Mensa was supposed to pay Bo International the agreed amount in two installments. The first installment of Rs 10.2 crore was to be paid six months after the signing of the agreement. The second part consisted of a revenue-linked consideration, which Bo International claims should have been paid as a percentage of the product's sales until 2026.

At the time of signing the agreement, the Florona business was valued at approximately Rs 30 crore. However, Bo International alleges that Mensa only paid Rs 10.2 crore as the first installment and Rs 5.69 crore as the revenue-linked consideration to date, leaving a balance due for the sale of Florona.

The plea also alleges that Gupta was asked to sign a document in April accepting Rs 3 crore as a final settlement for all dues. However, Gupta refused to sign the final settlement agreement and instead sent a notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code seeking the recovery of Rs 1.83 crore, which Bo International claims Caleum owes for supplied products.

Bo International further claims that Mensa's marketing efforts to develop the Florona brand were insufficient. In March 2023, Mensa and its affiliates removed all Florona-associated products from online marketplaces such as Amazon. Consequently, the revenue generated from the brand significantly declined, resulting in a reduction of the revenue-linked consideration payable to Bo International.