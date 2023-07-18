Delhi High Court dismisses Pernod Ricard's plea challenging non-renewal of licence

An application from Pernod Ricard was received in September 2022 and it was not accepted then.

A single judge of Delhi High Court on July 18 dismissed spirit maker Pernod Ricard's plea challenging Delhi government's decision rejecting its application for renewal of the sales licence because of the ongoing investigations against the company.

The high court has held that the writ petition is not maintainable as the company could challenge the order at the appellate authority under the excise law. The court has also permitted Pernod Ricard to approach the excise appellate authority and directed the authority to consider the appeal in a month, after the company approaches it.

The court further noted that the company cannot distance itself from the allegations against its employees.

In April 2023, Delhi government rejected the company's application for renewal of the sales licence because of the ongoing investigations against the company.

Pernod Ricard India, which owns brands such as Royal Stag and Blenders Pride, challenged the order by the excise authorities which denied this operating licence.

The excise department of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi had last week decided not to renew the sales licence of Pernod Ricard.

After this, the spirit seller went to the court, which directed the excise department to formally take a decision. That application has been now rejected.

The decision was taken on the ground of ongoing investigations against the company in matters related to violation of the excise policy of the Delhi government, sources added.