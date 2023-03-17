 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi HC upholds order setting aside award asking Antrix to pay $562 million to Devas

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed an appeal by Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt Ltd, a shareholder of Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, against the order passed by a single judge of the high court and said there was no error in the earlier finding.

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld an order setting aside an arbitral award directing ISRO's Antrix Corporation to pay damages of $562.2 million with interest to Devas for terminating a deal in 2011.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed an appeal by Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt Ltd, a shareholder of Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd, against the order passed by a single judge of the high court and said there was no error in the earlier finding that award suffered on the grounds of "fraud" and "being in conflict with the public policy of India".

The court noted that the Supreme Court has, while dealing with a case related to the entity, itself held that Devas was incorporated for fraudulent purposes and its affairs were conducted in a fraudulent manner, and therefore, the agreement, from which the present arbitration arose, was a product of fraud.

"Such is the extent of the fraud that it permeates through every agreement, transaction or award entered into by Devas. The fraud propagated by Devas is not only against Respondent No. 1 (Antrix), but against the State as a whole, inasmuch as it attempts to obtain monetary benefits from the State itself, by attempting to enforce an arbitral award, which itself is arising out of fraud. A fraud of such scale would certainly render the award to be in conflict with the public policy of India," said the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad.