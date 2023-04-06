 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI in Manish Sisodia's bail plea

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

The agency on February 26 had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Delhi High Court issues notice

The Delhi High Court on April 6, issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

The court has asked CBI to file its response to Sisodia's plea within two weeks. The case will now come up for a hearing on April 20.

On March 31, a Delhi court rejected Sisodia's bail plea, which he has now challenged before the High Court.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had reserved an order on the AAP leader's bail plea on March 24, said he was not inclined to release him at this stage.