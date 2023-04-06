 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi HC denies bail to AAP leader Satyender Jain

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Jain was arrested on May 30 2022, by the ED. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The Delhi High Court on April 6, dismissed the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The High Court also denied bail to two co-accused -- Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, who are accused of "knowingly" assisting Satyender Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime.

The AAP leader had challenged the trial court's November 17, 2022 order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime.

The high court had reserved the order on the bail plea on March 21 after hearing arguments of the counsel for the ED and the AAP leader.