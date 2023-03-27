 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's plea against ED summons after 3 weeks

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Kavitha, who has been accused of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case, has claimed that a woman cannot be summoned to ED’s office for questioning. A similar plea, by Nalini Chidambaram, is pending with the court

The Supreme Court on March 27 bunched Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's plea against summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, with other similar cases.

Kavitha, who has been accused of money laundering, has claimed that a woman cannot be summoned to ED’s office for questioning. Her plea will now be heard by the court in three weeks.

Appearing for Kavitha, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said it was against the law to call a woman to ED’s office for questioning and a similar plea, by Nalini Chidambaram, was pending with the court.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, contended the Supreme Court had settled this position of law in its judgment upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.