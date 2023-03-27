SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's plea against ED summons after 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on March 27 bunched Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's plea against summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, with other similar cases.

Kavitha, who has been accused of money laundering, has claimed that a woman cannot be summoned to ED’s office for questioning. Her plea will now be heard by the court in three weeks.

Appearing for Kavitha, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said it was against the law to call a woman to ED’s office for questioning and a similar plea, by Nalini Chidambaram, was pending with the court.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for ED, contended the Supreme Court had settled this position of law in its judgment upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The bench, however, said this question of law required an elaborate hearing and listed the case three weeks later. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekara Rao, has appeared before ED thrice till March 21 in the case that has led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, who had to quit as the deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Kavitha was questioned on the statements made by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, an accused arrested in the case, apart from those of a few others involved in the alleged liquor scam. Pillai has moved a city court, accusing the ED of forging his statements. The ED had said Pillai "represented the south group", an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others who paid Rs 100 crore in bribes to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (APP) to gain a larger share of the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21. The "south group", according to the ED, comprises Sarath Reddy, a promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSR Congress MP from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, and his son Raghav Magunta, Kavitha and others. The ED had also alleged Pillai "represented the benami investments" of Kavitha, who has also been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case. The ED has, so far, arrested 12 people, including Sisodia. The Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, the CBI and ED have said. The AAP has refuted the charges and accused the Centre of vendetta. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under PMLA.

S.N.Thyagarajan