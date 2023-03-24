 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in CBI's excise policy case

Mar 24, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's plea seeking regular bail in the case after the CBI handed over a short note regarding its contention in the case.

A Delhi court on Friday said it will pronounce its order on former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail plea on March 31 in the excise policy case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved his order on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's plea seeking regular bail in the case after the CBI handed over a short note regarding its contention in the case.

"A brief written submission on behalf of CBI has been filed in opposition to the regular bail application of the accused. Copy thereof as well as case law has been given to the counsel of accused. Copy of part of case diary and statements of some witnesses have been also made available," the special judge said.

On March 21, the judge had deferred the hearing on Sisodia's bail plea till March 24 for any further clarification and submissions.