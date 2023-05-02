Defamation case: No interim protection for Rahul Gandhi from Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on May 2 concluded the hearing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay of his conviction by a Surat Magistrate court in a defamation case against him for "All thieves have Modi surname" remark that he had allegedly made in 2019 during an election campaign.

Justice Hemant Prachhak, who heard the arguments, noted that the circumstances of the case is such that he would pass a final judgment in the case after the summer vacations, which ends on June 5.

Not granting any interim relief would mean that Gandhi continues to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The hearing for the case saw Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appear for Gandhi while senior lawyer Nirupam Nanavati appeared for the complainant Purnesh Modi.

Two sides Nanavati highlighted that Gandhi is taking different stands in the court and in the public. He said "If you are a motormouth you keep speaking. You are well within your right that you don't want to apologise. You are right in saying you won't apologise or say sorry. But then don't make hue and cry over the consequences. Don't cry here in the courtroom like a cry baby saying my career is at stake."

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Nanavati argued that sanctity is to be maintained in an institution like parliament and hence the law has barred persons convicted by courts from continuing as members of parliament. Singhvi, on the other hand, argued that Gandhi could lose the seat if election commission announces bye election to Wayanad constituency, which Gandhi represented. He further stated that speeches made during election campaign should be treated differently in comparison with speeches made elsewhere. Singhvi further argued that disqualification for a member of parliament is a matter of great significance. Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by the chief judicial magistrate in Surat and sentenced to two years in prison. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on account of his conviction. According to the Representation of the People Act of 1951, MPs and MLAs are disqualified the moment they are convicted of an offence with a sentence of imprisonment for not less than two years. The elected representative will continue to be disqualified for six years after release from prison. In Gandhi's case, the conviction, if upheld, will disqualify him for eight years. Gandhi will have to obtain a stay on his two-year conviction to be reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha. Days after Gandhi’s disqualification, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the provision under which he was disqualified. On April 20, a sessions court in Surat refused to stay Gandhi's conviction, an appeal was filed against the order of the sessions court in High Court. The HC started hearing the case on April 28 and concluded hearing the case on May 2.

S.N.Thyagarajan