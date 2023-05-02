 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defamation case: No interim protection for Rahul Gandhi from Gujarat High Court

S.N.Thyagarajan
May 02, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Justice Hemant Prachhak, who heard the arguments, noted that the circumstances of the case is such that he would pass a final judgment in the case after the summer vacations, which ends on June 5.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 by the chief judicial magistrate in Surat and sentenced to two years in prison. On March 24, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on account of his conviction.

The Gujarat High Court on May 2 concluded the hearing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay of his conviction by a Surat Magistrate court in a defamation case against him for "All thieves have Modi surname" remark that he had allegedly made in 2019 during an election campaign.

Not granting any interim relief would mean that Gandhi continues to be disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The hearing for the case saw Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appear for Gandhi while senior lawyer Nirupam Nanavati appeared for the complainant Purnesh Modi.