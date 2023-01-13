Days before Pongal, Madras HC asks judicial officers to not receive gifts

The Registrar General of the Madras High Court has asked judicial officers in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry to not receive gift hampers, sweet boxes or cracker boxes during festivals.

The court’s registry had been made aware that some judicial officers were accepting gifts from ‘third parties’ during festive seasons, according to a circular issued on January 11.

Such acts by certain judicial officers bring disrepute to the "entire judiciary" in the state, according to a circular.

It was issued days ahead of the week-long Pongal vacations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The high court will reopen on January 19, after the vacations.

Judicial officers include district judges and subordinate judges such a junior/senior civil judges and magistrates.

The registry has instructed all judicial officers functioning in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry to refrain from receiving such gifts and to "maintain strict discipline and decorum while serving in the District Judiciary".

The circular asks that the instructions be followed scrupulously and that deviations, if any, will be "viewed seriously". It also asks the judicial officers to acknowledge its receipt at once.

S.N.Thyagarajan

