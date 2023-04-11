 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data Protection Bill will be tabled in Monsoon session, Attorney General tells SC

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 11, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Supreme Court

Attorney General R Venkatramani on April 11 informed the Supreme Court that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 will be tabled in the Monsoon session.

The Bill  aims to ensure the protection of user data and online privacy. It makes entities collecting user data accountable for the protection of data and seeks to prohibit misuse of personal data of users. It also propsoes hefty penalties on violation of guidelines.

The AG made the submission before a Constitution Bench that was hearing a plea filed by two students — Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi — challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

The court took note of the AG’s submission and directed the registry to place the case before the CJI, so that new a bench could be constituted and noted that it could be listed for hearing in August.