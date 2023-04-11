Data Protection Bill will be tabled in Monsoon session, Attorney General tells SC

Attorney General R Venkatramani on April 11 informed the Supreme Court that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 will be tabled in the Monsoon session.

The Bill aims to ensure the protection of user data and online privacy. It makes entities collecting user data accountable for the protection of data and seeks to prohibit misuse of personal data of users. It also propsoes hefty penalties on violation of guidelines.

The AG made the submission before a Constitution Bench that was hearing a plea filed by two students — Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi — challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.

The court took note of the AG’s submission and directed the registry to place the case before the CJI, so that new a bench could be constituted and noted that it could be listed for hearing in August.

Justices KM Joseph and Ajay Rastogi, who are a part of this Constitution Bench, are set to retire in June. In February, the apex court directed WhatsApp to widely publicise its undertaking given to the Centre that it will not limit functionality for users not agreeing to its 2021 privacy policy but will continue to remind users about the update, and maintain this approach till the proposed data protection law comes into effect. Related stories Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle In a letter written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on May 22, 2021, WhatsApp had assured the government that the privacy of users remains the highest priority and that it will not limit the functionality. Observing that the matter needs consideration, it asked the mobile messaging app to give advertisements in five newspapers to publicise its 2021 undertaking given to the government.

S.N.Thyagarajan