CCI's Android abuse order suffers from 'confirmation bias', Google alleges at NCLAT hearing

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

The CCI, in October 2022, held Google responsible for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. It levied a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the tech giant.

Google, charged by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of abusing the dominance of its Android ecosystem, on February 15 told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that the anti-trust regulator's order suffers from "confirmation bias" and is based on a similar order issued by the European Commission in 2018.

While suggesting that the CCI relied on the EU's stance, Google said that the regulator's order has ignored the conditions of the Indian market.

The company alleged that the order was passed on a complaint given by interns from the office of CCI's Director General (DG), which is the agency's investigative arm.

According to Google, the CCI’s order failed to demonstrate how the Android ecosystem causes harm to equipment manufacturers in the Indian ecosystem. The order is entirely based on a speculation that that the company will abuse its dominant position, it added.