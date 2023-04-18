 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Concept of gender is complex, not restricted to genitals: CJI observes during same sex-marriage hearing

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:01 PM IST

The hearing of the case will now continue on April 19.

The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on April 18, remarked that the concept of gender is complex and the definition of a biological man and a biological woman is not restricted to a person's genitals.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India.

The CJI's remark came as a response to Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta's argument that the framers of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, contemplated marriage between a biological man and a biological woman. Through the course of the day, the SG insisted that the Centre's preliminary objections be heard before the court commences hearing the case at length.

When the hearing commenced, SG Mehta insisted that the court hear the Centre and the states on maintainability of the petitions. The Centre has contended that recognition of same sex marriage should be debated in parliament, rather than in court. SG Mehta said, "None of us know what a farmer in south India thinks or a businessman thinks in North India."