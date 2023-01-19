 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Collegium Controversy: What does the law minister’s suggestion mean?

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Many see it as a renewed attempt by the government to interfere in the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary amidst the ongoing tussle between the government and the Supreme Court over the collegium system.

Reports emerged on January 16 that Union law minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) suggesting that a representative of the Government be included in the search-cum-evaluation committee.

The news of this letter created a stir among lawyers and the general public alike. Many saw it as a renewed attempt by the government to interfere in the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary amidst the ongoing tussle between the government and the Supreme Court on the collegium. Previously, the government’s attempts to place its representative in the judges-only collegium were shot down by a Constitution Bench in its National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) judgment in 2015.

Subsequently, the law minister took to twitter to clarify that his suggestion was being made in line with the observations and directions of the Constitution Bench. He added that the Constitution Bench had sought to restructure the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) and the search cum evaluation committee is envisaged for preparation of a panel of eligible candidates.

What is the Collegium System?

The collegium system is the way judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts are appointed and transferred. The CJI, with the four senior-most judges of the apex court, makes the recommendations and sends them to the government for consideration. The government, upon analysis, either takes the recommendations forward or sends them back to the collegium for reconsideration. The system evolved by means of Supreme Court judgments, not by an act of Parliament or a constitutional provision. The First Judges case (1981), Second Judges Case (1993), Third Judges Case (1998) and the NJAC case (2015) evolved the collegium system and upheld it as the law of the land.