CJI Chandrachud administers oath of two new Supreme Court judges

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on February 13 administered the oath of office to two judges of the Supreme Court.

The names of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Arvind Kumar were recommended by the collegium on January 31. The Union government cleared their names for appointment on February 10, ie. under two weeks after their names were recommended.

Justice Bindal, originally a judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court before he was appointed Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court in October 2021. He will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court until April 2025.

Justice Arvind Kumar, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, was Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court until July 2026.

The Supreme Court will now function at its full strength of 34 judges till the retirements of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and MR Shah in May 2023. The last time the Supreme Court functioned at its full strength was in 2022 for less than a week till Justice Vineet Saran’s retirement on May 10.

This is the swearing-in ceremony in the Supreme Court in February as Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra was administered the oath on February 6.

So far into 2023, the appointments of seven judges to the Supreme Court are more than the appointments for the whole of 2022, which were just three. All the seven judges appointed to the Supreme Court in 2023, were recommended by the collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

However, the CJI Chandrachud-led collegium has an uphill task in 2023 as eight judges are set to retire this year.

With the new appointments, Supreme Court will today function with 16 Benches.