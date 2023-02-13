English
    CJI Chandrachud administers oath of two new Supreme Court judges

    The Supreme Court will now function at its full strength of 34 judges till the retirements of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and MR Shah in May 2023.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 13, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on February 13 administered the oath of office to two judges of the Supreme Court.

    The names of Justices Rajesh Bindal and Arvind Kumar were recommended by the collegium on January 31. The Union government cleared their names for appointment on February 10, ie. under two weeks after their names were recommended.

    Justice Bindal, originally a judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court before he was appointed Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court in October 2021. He will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court until April 2025.

    Justice Arvind Kumar, a judge of the Karnataka High Court, was Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court until July 2026.