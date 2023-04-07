CJI Chadrachud stresses on judicial independence and humane law enforcement

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chadrachud, on April 7 spoke at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, emphasizing the importance of constitutional statesmanship through dialogue instead of public grandstanding.

He noted that the independence of the judiciary is crucial to maintaining the faith and confidence of citizens in the institution.

The CJI praised the Gauhati High Court for its outstanding work during the internal emergency of 1975-77 and highlighted the challenges of access to justice, urging the legal fraternity to widen the reach of justice for the most vulnerable sections of society.

The CJI also applauded the developers of a mobile application called ‘Bhoroxa’, which aims to ensure the safety of women and works even in areas with no internet connectivity.

The CJI noted that technology must be groomed to the Indian social context and must have a user-centric approach. He emphasized the need for a humane touch of the law to ensure justice for all people. Other dignitaries present at the event included President Draupadi Murmu, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria.

S.N.Thyagarajan