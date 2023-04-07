 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CJI Chadrachud stresses on judicial independence and humane law enforcement

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

The CJI noted that all three organs of the state, the legislature, the executive and the judiciary are engaged in the common task of nation building.

Justice DY Chandrachud

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chadrachud, on April 7 spoke at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court, emphasizing the importance of constitutional statesmanship through dialogue instead of public grandstanding.

He noted that the independence of the judiciary is crucial to maintaining the faith and confidence of citizens in the institution.

The CJI praised the Gauhati High Court for its outstanding work during the internal emergency of 1975-77 and highlighted the challenges of access to justice, urging the legal fraternity to widen the reach of justice for the most vulnerable sections of society.

The CJI also applauded the developers of a mobile application called ‘Bhoroxa’, which aims to ensure the safety of women and works even in areas with no internet connectivity.