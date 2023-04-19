 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre files fresh affidavit in same sex marriage case, asks SC to hear States and UTs

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

The SC however continued hearing the petitioners on merits without adverting to the centre's affidavit.

Supreme Court

On the second day of the hearing (April 19) of a batch of petitions seeking legal sanction of same-sex marriage, the Centre filed a fresh plea asking the court to hear all States and Union Territories.

The affidavit notes that since the case should have a consultative process, it is important for the court to hear the States and UTs before deciding on the issue. According to the affidavit, the Centre has written to the States and UTs seeking their stand on the legal validity of same-sex marriage. The affidavit asks the apex court to either make all the States and UTs a party to the proceedings or in the alternate allow the Centre to finish its consultative process and then go ahead with the adjudication of the case.

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to consider this affidavit, CJI Chandrachud remarked "Excellent, now the states are not unaware of the proceedings." However, the court refused to adjourn the case till the consultative process is over and asked senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi to continue arguing the case without responding to the centre's affidavit.