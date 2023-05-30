CCI to resume regular hearing of cases soon

CCI

The Competition Commission of India will soon resume ordinary meetings and hearings pursuant to the appointment of Ravneet Kaur as the chairperson, the regulator tweeted on May 30.

The tweet further mentions that CCI has now started discharging its full mandate.

A seasoned bureaucrat with over 35 years of experience in various departments, Kaur took charge as the chairperson of the anti-trust watch dog on May 23. She will be the chairperson of CCI for a period of five years.

Kaur’s appointment comes at a time when the CCI is defending its orders in various antitrust cases in both National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court. The CCI has not had a quorum for the last seven months, since its last chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta retired in October 2022.

The chairperson’s vacancy had created a situation wherein the Delhi High Court had to interfere, invoking the doctrine of necessity to ask the CCI to take up a plea by Indian start-ups against Google. Kaur’s appointment is thus crucial at the moment, considering the pendency of many antitrust and combinations cases.

A post-graduate in economics from Punjab University, Kaur has served across departments even though her focus area has been finance. Kaur spent a year as a Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow at Cornell University, USA and holds an MA in Economics and a M.Sc. in Public Economic Management from University of Birmingham, UK.

She also served as a consultant with International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington DC.