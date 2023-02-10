English
    Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

    The apex court, which had on February 7 refused to entertain two petitions seeking to restrain Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court, on Friday gave the reasons for dismissing the pleas.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    The bench further noted that evaluation of worth and merit of a person is a matter entirely different from eligibility of a candidate for elevation.

    A judge is "judged" everyday by lawyers, litigants and the public as courts are open forum, the Supreme Court said on Friday while holding that it cannot quash the recommendation or call upon its collegium to reconsider its decision on appointment of judges while exercising power of judicial review.

    A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai noted that during the hearing, it was accepted that a number of persons, who have had political backgrounds, have been elevated as judges of high courts and the Supreme Court, and "this by itself, though a relevant consideration, has not been an absolute bar to appointment of otherwise a suitable person".

    The top court said similarly, there have been cases where people recommended for elevation have expressed reservations or even criticised policies or actions, but this has not been held to be a ground to treat them as unsuitable.