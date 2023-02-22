 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

Cabinet extends term of 22nd Law Commission until August 2024

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 22, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The cabinet’s move came as the tenure of the commission ended on February 20

Representative image.

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 22 extended the term of the 22nd Law Commission till August 31, 2024.

The move came as the tenure of the 22nd Law Commission of India ended on February 20, 2023.   The commission is a non-statutory body constituted by the government from time to time to make suggestions on reforming existing laws and promoting good governance under the rule of law.

The commission was originally constituted in 1955.

Former chief justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi is the chairperson of the current commission, and its members include KT Sankaran, a retired judge of the Kerala High Court.