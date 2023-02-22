Cabinet extends term of 22nd Law Commission until August 2024

Representative image.

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 22 extended the term of the 22nd Law Commission till August 31, 2024.

The move came as the tenure of the 22nd Law Commission of India ended on February 20, 2023. The commission is a non-statutory body constituted by the government from time to time to make suggestions on reforming existing laws and promoting good governance under the rule of law.

The commission was originally constituted in 1955.

Former chief justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi is the chairperson of the current commission, and its members include KT Sankaran, a retired judge of the Kerala High Court.

Law commissions have been instrumental in the progressive development and codification of laws in the country. The commission has so far submitted 277 reports.

The 22nd commission is tasked with (a) identification of laws that are no longer relevant and can be done away with; (b) suggesting new laws that may be necessary to implement the directive principles and to attain the objectives set out in the preamble of the Constitution; (c) advising the government on any subject relating to law and judicial administration that may be routed through the ministry of law and justice (Department of Legal Affairs); (d) considering the requests for providing research to any foreign countries as may be referred to it by the government through law ministry; and (e) preparing reports on all issues, matters, studies and research undertaken by it and recommending such reports for effective measures to be taken by the central or state governments.