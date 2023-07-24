Businesses will greatly benefit from the Mediation bill: Sr Adv Sriram Panchu

Sriram Panchu

Senior advocate and leading mediator Sriram Panchu told Moneycontrol that the Mediation bill will reflect the fact that mediation has come of age in India as a mode of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and added that businesses will greatly benefit as they will get quick and practical resolutions.

“The Mediation bill is important as it is going to meet the special needs of mediation rather than being tagged along with arbitration or under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908,’’ said Panchu.

On July 19, the union cabinet approved amendments to the Mediation bill, including halving the time for completing mediation proceedings from 360 to 180 days. The bill is likely to be tabled in the parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. The mediation bill was first introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2021, after which it was referred to the parliamentary committee on law, which gave its report.

Mediation and the bill

The first of its sort, the bill is likely to give a legal framework to a mode of dispute resolution that has largely been informal so far. Mediation is a type of ADR where a dispute is referred to a neutral person, who engages with the warring parties and tries to find a solution agreeable to both. Courts have regularly been ordering mediation to settle civil, commercial, and family disputes, among others.

The bill will promote mediation, online or otherwise, as the preferred mode of dispute resolution, consolidate and amend the laws relating to mediation, and provide an enforcement mechanism for the mediated settlement agreement.

“The bill will make it easier for parties to get mediators appointed, either through the court or by themselves, and put mediation on a much stronger footing,” said Panchu.

The bill is also likely to provide for recognised mediation service providers and training institutes. “It will have provisions to up the quality of mediation,’’ he added.

Thus far, mediations were ordered by the courts, and when a dispute is thus settled, it has the approval of a court and is binding on the parties. “I expect that the bill will ensure that the mediation settlement will have the same status as a court decree, making it even better than arbitral awards,” he explained.

Panchu hopes the bill will also provide a mechanism to enforce the settlement agreements of mediations conducted abroad, much like the Singapore convention provides.

Business benefits

According to the Senior Advocate, businesses will benefit greatly from the mediation bill as it takes less time than other dispute settlement mechanisms. ``The process of mediation is fairly simple and parties get practical results without having to spend much money, like in arbitrations or litigation. If businesses have a system like this, they will take to it. In the hands of a good mediator, a dispute can be settled in two to five sessions,” Panchu explained.

The Senior Advocate has been spearheading India’s mediation movement for over 30 years now. He was instrumental in setting up India’s first mediation centre at the Madras High Court, and has also helped the Supreme Court and many other High Courts do so.

Panchu has mediated a large number of complex commercial disputes in India and abroad. He has also been appointed by the Supreme Court of India to mediate in important public disputes, such as the border dispute between Assam and Nagaland, and a dispute within Mumbai’s Parsi community over a ban on two priests.