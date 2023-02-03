English
    Bombay HC refuses to stop tender for sanitary napkins for govt school, says safety and hygiene of girls important

    A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne disposed of the petition filed by a start-up owned by a 69-year-old man challenging the conditions imposed by the state in its tender for the supply of sanitary napkins to 9,940 government schools.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    Bombay High Court (File Image)

    The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected a petition that objected to certain conditions in Maharashtra governments tender to procure sanitary napkins for girls in state-run schools, noting that the safety and hygiene of the students are important and that the clauses are necessary to maintain quality.

    A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne disposed of the petition filed by a start-up owned by a 69-year-old man challenging the conditions imposed by the state in its tender for the supply of sanitary napkins to 9,940 government schools.

    Safety and hygiene of school girls are important and for that purpose, the quality has to be maintained. We do not find any illegality in the tender conditions, the court said.

    The conditions were that the bidders had to have three years of experience in supplying sanitary napkins and an annual turnover of Rs 12 crore.