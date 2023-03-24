 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bilkis Bano case: SC constitutes new bench to hear plea against remission to convicts, hearing on March 27

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna will hear the pleas filed by several political and civil rights activists, and a writ petition filed by Bano.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year

The Supreme Court will hear on March 27 a batch of pleas challenging the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case that also involves the killing of seven members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On March 22, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had directed the matter for urgent listing and had agreed to constitute a new bench to hear the batch of pleas.

On January 4, a bench comprising justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi took up the petition filed by Bano and the other pleas. However, Justice Trivedi recused from hearing the case without citing any reason.