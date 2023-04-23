 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bar Council of India opposes Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriage recognition

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

The resolution argues that marriage has traditionally been between a man and woman.

The Bar Council of India has passed a resolution opposing the Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage, stating that it is the responsibility of the legislature to deal with such matters.

The resolution notes that India is a socio-religiously diverse country, and any decision regarding such a sensitive matter may prove harmful to future generations.

The responsibility of lawmaking has been entrusted to the legislature under the Constitution, and laws made by the legislature are democratic as they are made after a consultative process.

The resolution states that the issue of legal recognition of same-sex marriage is a matter of serious concern for the bar, and any decision of the apex court in such a sensitive matter may destabilize the social structure of the country in the coming days.