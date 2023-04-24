 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

An analysis of rules of origin provision under India-Australia trade agreement

Moneycontrol Contributor
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

The principle of accumulation allows India to utilize raw materials originating in Australia to produce goods in India and to consider such raw materials as originating in India itself

Free Trade Agreement

By V. Lakshmikumaran

Rules of origin are integral to any free trade agreement (FTA) as far as trade in goods is concerned. They are crucial to ensure that the benefits of the FTA are extended only to the goods originating in the territories of the parties to the FTA.

Chapter 4 of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) along with the annexures thereto lists the provisions on rules of origin under which goods can be said to be originating in India or Australia (originating goods) in any of the following cases:

· wholly obtained or produced goods [Article 4.4]; or
· goods covered under Product Specific Rules of Origin (PSR) [Annexure 4B]; or
· goods not wholly produced or obtained [Article 4.3].