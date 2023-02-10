Adani-Hindenburg row: SC asks SEBI to suggest measures to protect investors from market volatility

The Supreme Court of India, on February 10, asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to suggest measures that could be taken to protect Indian investors from market volatility similar to what transpired following the release of the Hindenburg report.

The Bench asked SEBI to apprise it of the existing regulatory framework for protecting investors, and whether it is necessary to put in place more measures to strengthen the mechanism. It asked whether the government would agree to form a committee to come up with suggestions on the mechanism, as well as who could be the members of the committee.

The Court also clarified that its observations are not a reflection of how SEBI is functioning as a statutory body.

During the course of the hearing, the bench also queried the Solicitor General on how the regulatory mechanism can be strengthened to prevent such losses to Indian investors in the future, considering the manner in which the market has evolved in the last few decades.

S.N.Thyagarajan