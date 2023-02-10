Adani-Hindenburg row: SC asks SEBI to suggest measures to protect investors from market volatility

The court was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed on the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. (Representative image)

The Supreme Court of India, on February 10, asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to suggest measures that could be taken to protect Indian investors from market volatility similar to what transpired following the release of the Hindenburg report.

The Bench asked SEBI to apprise it of the existing regulatory framework for protecting investors, and whether it is necessary to put in place more measures to strengthen the mechanism. It asked whether the government would agree to form a committee to come up with suggestions on the mechanism, as well as who could be the members of the committee.

The Court also clarified that its observations are not a reflection of how SEBI is functioning as a statutory body.

During the course of the hearing, the bench also queried the Solicitor General on how the regulatory mechanism can be strengthened to prevent such losses to Indian investors in the future, considering the manner in which the market has evolved in the last few decades.

The CJI observed, “The stock market is no more a place where only high-value investors invest. Small investors also park their money in equities these days.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for SEBI, informed the bench led by CJI Chandrachud that while the issue was triggered outside India, the regulator is keeping a close watch on developments and is on top of things.

The court was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed on the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

Filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari, the PIL states that the government has not taken any concrete action so far, despite the Hindenburg report perpetrating a massive attack on the economy of the country.

Tiwari’s PIL seeks setting up a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the Hindenburg report that has accused the conglomerate of unfair practices.

Another PIL filed by ML Sharma demands that 'short-selling' be made an offence and US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research founder Nathan Anderson and his associates be prosecuted.

It also sought an investigation against Anderson and his associates in the US and in India for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of the Adani Group's stock value in the market.