Adani-Hindenburg row: Govt open to form committee to boost investor protection regulations

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, however said that the remit (area of authority or responsibility) of the committee is important since, it is bound to have larger ramifications. Therefore, he requested the bench to permit him to submit the remit of the committee along with a suggestion on the members of the committee in a sealed cover

The court was hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed on the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

The Union government on February 13 informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to form a committee to come up with suggestions to strengthen the existing regulatory mechanism to protect investors from market volatility.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, however said that the remit (area of authority or responsibility) of the committee is important since, it is bound to have larger ramifications. The SG requested the bench to permit him to submit the remit of the committee along with a suggestion on the members of the committee in a sealed cover. The SG also said that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is competent enough to handle situations such as the market volatility post the Hindenburg report.

The court adjourned the case to February 17 to examine the remit and other details.

