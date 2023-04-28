 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3 days after his death, Parkash Singh Badal gets SC clean chit in forgery case

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

The court also quashed the criminal complaint against Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir. The duo were accused of forgery and cheating for submitting 2 different constitutions for SAD

Parkash Singh Badal

The Supreme Court on April 28 quashed a criminal complaint against former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and Shiromani Akali Dal president (SAD) Sukhbir in a case of forgery and cheating.

Parkash Singh Badal, the Akali stalwart,  passed away on April 25. He was 95.

The court also set aside summons issued to them by a court in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur in the case which pertains to charges of forgery and cheating against the father-son duo over the dual constitution of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The case was filed on the complaint of Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera to the additional chief judicial magistrate in 2009. Khera accused SAD of submitting two different constitutions — one with the Gurdwara Election Commission (GEC) and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political party.