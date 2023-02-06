13 additional judges appointed to 3 HCs; no word yet on few other names recommended by Collegium

Eleven advocates and two judicial officers were on Monday appointed as additional judges in the Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras high courts.

One of those appointed to the Madras High Court is advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri whose reported affiliation to the BJP had triggered a controversy.

Some lawyers had recently asked the Collegium to recall its recommendation for Gowri alleging her affiliation. Some other lawyers had supported her elevation, citing hardwork and her commitment to the profession.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday advanced to February 7 the hearing on a plea challenging the appointment of lawyer Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court, soon after the Centre notified her judgeship.

The apex court had earlier in the day agreed to hear on February 10 the petition against her elevation but the matter was mentioned again and the hearing was fixed for Tuesday by a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud which said the Collegium has taken note of "certain developments" after her name was recommended to the Centre. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments on Twitter and extended his best wishes to them.

