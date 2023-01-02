 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Entertainment's operational creditor files Rs 211 crore insolvency case against company

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

Zee said that it will be filing a reply "rejecting the claim" on the ground that there is a "pre-existing dispute" between the parties on the claimed amount.

An operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for allegedly defaulting on an amount of over Rs 211 crore, as a per a regulatory filing submitted by the company on January 2.

The operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), has approached the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and registered its case under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The petition has been filed for the "initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs. 211,41,82,521/-, towards royalty payable for utilization of “literary and musical works," the exchange filing noted.

The claim sought by the operational creditor is not in consonance with the interpretation of the law on the point of payment of royalties for
“literary and musical works” by the Delhi High Court, and "hence, the claimed amount is not due or payable to IPRS".

IPRS' plea comes around two weeks after IDBI Bank moved the NCLT with an insolvency plea against Zee to recover an amount of Rs 149.60 crore.