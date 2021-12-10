Why Supreme Court recommended appellate body for motor accident claims

Representative Image

The Supreme Court has urged the law ministry to consider setting up appellate tribunals to hear appeals against orders passed by Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals in a bid to reduce the pendency of such claims before the high courts.

The apex court made the recommendation while passing its final ruling in a motor accident claims case on December 8. The court purportedly felt the need for bridging the long gap between the claims tribunal and the high court, which becomes the forum of first appeal against a tribunal’s orders and awards. The court said that the appellate forum can be called the Motor Vehicle Appellate Tribunal.

Urging the law ministry to consider amending the Motor Vehicles Act to facilitate the setting up of appellate tribunals, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said an intermediary forum between the claims tribunal and the high courts would help in the speedy disposal of such cases.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the claims tribunal hears and decides cases of compensation. Appeals against its rulings can be made either by the victim or owner or insurer of vehicles. However, the forum for appeals is currently the high court of the area.

High courts are burdened with a large volume of pending cases. Over 4 million civil cases are pending in India’s high courts, of which over 361,000 are appeals, according to data on the National Judicial Data Grid. More than 76,000 – or 21 percent – of these pending appeals are cases of motor accident claims, the data shows.

A substantial chunk of these cases goes all the way to the Supreme Court in appeal. The disposal of appeals can take several years.

In their December 8 ruling, Supreme Court justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari were closing a compensation case that arose from an accident back in 2013. Long-drawn litigation for compensation benefits neither the claimant nor the insurance companies involved and is likely to lead to mounting legal costs.

The top court also reiterated the importance of the right to appeal and noted that it is a valuable right available to all people. As such, “it would be just and proper to consider constituting ‘Motor Vehicle Appellate Tribunals,’” the court said.

An amendment to Section 173 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 would be needed to facilitate the setting up an appellate body and according to the top court’s suggestion, such appellate tribunals can be helmed by two senior district judges. These appellate tribunals could have multiple benches across various cities, the court suggested, noting that there should not be any difficulty in giving the people access to justice.

A functional appellate tribunal, if made a reality, has the potential to cut down on litigation time and costs for the parties involved, while also easing the burden on the high courts. However, routes to the high courts and ultimately the Supreme Court will not be closed off for parties that are still aggrieved.