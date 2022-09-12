English
    Uttarakhand High Court seeks detailed report on UKSSSC recruitment 'scam' from state government

    The state government was asked to submit a report giving the details of how the irregularities took place in the recruitment examination held by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and the appointments made by it.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

    The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the alleged irregularities in appointments made by the UKSSSC before September 21.

    The direction was issued by Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra while hearing a PIL by Congress MLA from Khatima Bhuvan Kapri seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities.

    The court had earlier asked the petitioner to explain why he wanted the matter to be investigated by the CBI when a probe by the Special Task Force is already underway.

    The court had also asked the petitioner to explain his locus standi or the right to bring forth the PIL before the court.

    Recruitment in many important departments including education, police, forest, and rural development had been made by the UKSSSC, Kapri claimed in his petition.

    These recruitments must also be looked into in the light of the alleged scam, he had said in his petition.

    He had demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities for the sake of fairness, alleging the involvement of influential people of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in them.
    PTI
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.