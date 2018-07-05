Uttarakhand High Court: Animals' 'legal rights, duties and liabilities' same as that of a living person

Animal lovers can rejoice, as the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday, has declared that all animals - whether avian or aquatic species - all fall under the purview of the law now, with the same “rights, duties and liabilities of a living person” applicable.

The Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Lok Pal Singh, was responding to a PIL by Narayan Dutt Bhatt, which was filed in 2014.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Division Bench stated in their order, “The entire animal kingdom including avian and aquatic are declared as legal entities having a distinct persona with corresponding rights, duties and liabilities of a living person.”

The order further declared every Uttarakhand citizen “as the human face for the welfare and protection of animals”.

The petitioner Bhatt was concerned about the movement of horse carts, or tongas happening between India and Nepal, and wanted to restrict this act taking place through Banbasa in Uttarakhand’s Champawat district.

The judgment came on Wednesday, where the court directed the state that no animal, including horses moving between India and Nepal, should carry weight. In fact use of “sharp equipment to avoid bruises, swelling, abrasions or severe pain” is also banned throughout the state.

The municipal bodies in the state have also been instructed to offer proper shelters to horses and bullocks, as per the order, giving more clear directions on the transportation of animals.

The order says,“No goods vehicle shall carry more than six cattle. Each goods vehicle shall be provided with one attendant," adding further that animals will be transported only on foot when the temperature is right i.e. between 12 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The court also has special directives about the medical care of the animals. The order states, “A certificate of a veterinary doctor in respect of each animal to be transported is made compulsory as per Rule 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Transport of Animals on Foot) Rules, 2001”.