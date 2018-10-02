App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US SC declines Vinod Khosla's appeal in California beach access suit

The high court's denial leaves intact a state appellate decision requiring Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla to apply for a California Coastal Commission permit to restrict public entry to Martins Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Vinod Khosla | Net Worth: INR 18,111.6 crore| How much are they donating: INR 9,055.8 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)
Vinod Khosla | Net Worth: INR 18,111.6 crore| How much are they donating: INR 9,055.8 crore. (Image Source: Reuters)

The US Supreme Court handed a victory to proponents of open access to California's coastline on Monday, declining the appeal of a billionaire venture capitalist seeking to keep a popular beach locked behind a gate as his exclusive property.

The high court's denial leaves intact a state appellate decision requiring Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla to apply for a California Coastal Commission permit to restrict public entry to Martins Beach in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

The Supreme Court turns away the vast majority of petitions it receives, with at least four of its nine justices - one seat currently remains vacant - required to agree to hear any particular case.

Had the four conservatives on the court voted as a bloc to grant Khosla's appeal, it would have thrown into question a long-established principle of coastal management in California.

related news

The state's constitution and the California Coastal Act generally guarantee public access to all 1,100 miles of California's shore from the mean high-tide line of a beach to the water's edge.

Advocates of open access have insisted that ocean-front property owners seek Coastal Commission approval for any activity limiting the public's use of a beach.

The coastal protection group Surfrider Foundation said previous landowners going back a century had allowed locals onto Martins Beach for a fee. The group sued after Khosla closed the beach access road behind a locked gate and posted security guards there starting in 2009, refusing to apply for a permit to do so.

A state Superior Court judge sided with Surfrider in 2014, finding that Khosla was in violation, and a state appellate court affirmed that ruling three years later. The gate was reopened after that.

Khosla petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case after the state Supreme Court likewise refused to hear it.

"We're grateful the California Coastal Act's promise that a beach cannot be bought, but instead belongs to the public, has survived a billionaire's whims, which risked gutting the statute's protections," said Eric Buescher, a lawyer representing Surfrider.

A lawyer for Khosla, who owns the beach-front land in question through limited liability corporations, said her client would abide by the outcome and apply for the required permit. But she said he was disappointed.

"No owner of private business should be forced to obtain a permit from the government before deciding who it wants to invite onto its property," attorney Dori Yob Kilmer said, who has framed the dispute as a fight to preserve property rights.

The case echoed a similar legal battle over record mogul David Geffen's efforts to prevent the use of a walkway to Carbon Beach near his Malibu home in Southern California. That dispute was ultimately settled in 2005.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Business #Legal #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.