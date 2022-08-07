UP minister held guilty in Arms Act case, 'leaves court without furnishing bail bonds'

A court here on Saturday held Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan guilty in a three-decade-old Arms Acts case, after which the leader "disappeared" from the courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds".

The minister, however, denied the disappearance charge, claiming his case "wasn't listed for the final verdict".

Prosecution officer (PO) Richa Gupta said Sachan left the courtroom soon after his conviction when the court asked the defence counsel to make arguments over the quantum of punishment.

Sachan went away "without furnishing bail bonds" and an FIR will be lodged against him in this regard, Gupta said.