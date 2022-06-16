UP demolitions: SC seeks state govt's reply, says rule of law should prevail

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on June 16 granted three days' time to the state of Uttar Pradesh to file its response to petitions that allege that the demolition of private properties by the administration is in contravention to the established procedure of law.















"The Supreme Court did not pass any interim order noting that it cannot pass a blanket stay order against demolitions but remarked that all action must be in accordance with the law."















The vacation bench of the Supreme Court said that it has to ensure that the safety of people is maintained and rule of law must prevail.

The petitions came to be filed before the apex court after the state government carried out a demolition drive, razing over private properties allegedly belonging to certain protestors. The demolitions, as per the petition, were carried out without serving due notice as is required under municipal laws.

It is claimed in the petition that members of a particular community are targeted in this bulldozer action by the government.

The demolition drive in parts of Uttar Pradesh took place after the state saw sporadic protests breaking out in various cities at the back of controversial and offensive remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by a couple of members of the ruling party. First Information Reports were filed against several protestors given that the demonstrations allegedly turned violent.

Denying any targeted action, the government counsel told the top court today that the demolition was scheduled against illegal constructions and was carried out in line with the law.

The Supreme Court identified the issue at hand and said that the question is whether the due process of law was complied with or not. Giving the state time to make its stand and position clear, the court fixed the next date of hearing for next week.

The Supreme Court, separately, is also seized of petitions that challenged the demolition drives carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri as well as other parts of India alleging that the minority community is targeted in the same. The top court, earlier had directed for status quo to be maintained.