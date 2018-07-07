Uday Kumar Varma appointed BCCC member

Former Information and Broadcasting secretary Uday Kumar Varma has been appointed as a member of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council, a self-regulatory body for general entertainment channels, an official said. Varma, a former IAS officer of 1976 batch from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, attended the council's meeting on Wednesday, a BCCC official said.

He replaces former information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, whose tenure at the BCCC has ended.

The 13-member council, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Vikramajit Sen, has actor Sharmila Tagore, theatre person Arundhati Nag and JNU professor Ira Bhaskar as some of its members, besides representatives of the National Commission for Women, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights and the National Commission for Minorities, among others.

He was a member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) till recently and during his tenure as the I&B secretary, he spearheaded the nationwide digitisation programme.