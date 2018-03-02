App
Mar 01, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two AAP MLAs summoned for questioning in CS assault case

Two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and are presently in judicial custody in the case.

Delhi Police has summoned two AAP MLAs for questioning in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence last month, officials said.

The role of Nitin Tyagi and Rajesh Rishi in the alleged assault on the chief secretary is under investigation, an official said.

"They have been asked to be present at Civil Lines police station for questioning by 4 PM today," he said.

Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present in a meeting at the chief minister's residence when the alleged assault took place on the intervening night of February 19-20.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines and seized the hard disc.poltiiTwo AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and are presently in judicial custody in the case. Jain was also questioned in connection with the alleged assault.

