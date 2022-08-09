English
    Twitter withholds tweets on Silly Souls by Congress and others in response to legal demand

    Recently a court concluded that Smriti Irani, her daughter or her family were not the owners of "Silly Souls Restaurant" in Goa.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Twitter withheld several tweets related to the Silly Souls controversy made from the official account of the Indian National Congress and by others while complying with a recent order passed by the Delhi High Court.

    The Silly Souls controversy refers to a Goa restaurant by the same name, which received a show cause notice after it was found that its owners renewed the restaurant’s liquor licence using the name of a deceased person.

    The Congress had alleged that Union Minister Smriti Irani’s 18-year-old daughter ran the bar. Irani had filed a defamation suit against the Congress leaders, and recently a High Court ruled that Irani, her daughter, and her family are not the owners of "Silly Souls Restaurant" in Goa.

    In the order, reviewed by Moneycontrol, the court had also directed Twitter to delete allegations made by Congress and others from all social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

    Out of the nearly 30 tweets actioned, 10 were from the official Twitter account of the Indian National Congress. Other tweets that were withheld in India included that of Gaurav Pandhi, Prashant Bhushan, Mahila Congress, Congress Goa, and others.

    Although the tweets are withheld in India, they can still be viewed in other countries.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #Silly Souls #Twitter
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 08:39 pm
