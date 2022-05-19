English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

    Top court tosses Mistry's review petition against SC order favouring Tatas

    The court, however, agreed to expunge certain adverse observations made in the judgment against Mistry.

    Shruti Mahajan
    May 19, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed the review petition by Cyrus Mistry in the protracted Tata versus Mistry legal dispute.

    The court, however, agreed to expunge certain adverse observations made in a judgment against Mistry.

    It was hearing arguments on the review petition by Mistry against the top court’s judgment of March 2021 that ruled in favour of the Tatas by setting aside the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that allowed reinstatement of Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and as a director on the board.

    The apex court had upheld the removal of Mistry from the board. Mistry had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and cited his removal as an instance. Rejecting the case, the apex court said business decisions gone wrong cannot be viewed as prejudice against minority shareholders. The Supreme Court had held that all questions of law were answered in favour of the Tatas.

    In April 2021, Mistry had filed a review petition against the judgment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Shruti Mahajan
    Tags: #Cyrus Mistry #NCLAT #Ratan Tata #review petition #SC #Supreme Court #Tata Sons #TCS
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.