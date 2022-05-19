Top court tosses Mistry's review petition against SC order favouring Tatas

The Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed the review petition by Cyrus Mistry in the protracted Tata versus Mistry legal dispute.

The court, however, agreed to expunge certain adverse observations made in a judgment against Mistry.

It was hearing arguments on the review petition by Mistry against the top court’s judgment of March 2021 that ruled in favour of the Tatas by setting aside the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that allowed reinstatement of Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and as a director on the board.

The apex court had upheld the removal of Mistry from the board. Mistry had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and cited his removal as an instance. Rejecting the case, the apex court said business decisions gone wrong cannot be viewed as prejudice against minority shareholders. The Supreme Court had held that all questions of law were answered in favour of the Tatas.

In April 2021, Mistry had filed a review petition against the judgment.





