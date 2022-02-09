MARKET NEWS

    Supreme Court to hear Amazon's case against stay on arbitration involving Future on Feb 23

    Amazon had moved the Supreme Court against an interim order of the Delhi High Court which stayed the arbitration proceedings between the US ecommerce giant and Future Group.

    Shruti Mahajan
    February 09, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on February 9 issued a notice on Amazon’s plea against the stay imposed on arbitration proceedings between the American e-commerce giant and India’s Future group, saying it will hear the case on February 23 without any adjournment.

    The high court had stayed the proceedings that were going on before a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) governed tribunal at a time when the process was purportedly in its last leg.

    Future group had sought for the proceedings to be terminated and had urged the tribunal itself to hear the termination application on an urgent basis. The basis for seeking this termination was the suspension of Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) approval to the 2019 investment deal between Amazon and Future group.

    In 2019, Amazon and Future became partners when the US company invested $200 million in a gift voucher unit of the Indian group. That deal, Amazon argues, came with certain non-compete clauses that prohibited Future from selling retail assets to certain rivals, including Reliance. The deal also included clauses for settlement of any disputes under rules laid down by the SIAC.

    But in 2020, Future decided to sell assets to Reliance prompting Amazon to approach Singapore arbitrators.

    Future’s case hinges on this CCI order of suspension of approval to the 2019 investment deal and the group says that with the approval recalled, the deal holds no value and as such the proceedings provided for in the contract for the deal are irrelevant. Amazon fervently argued that the arbitration remains independent of the contract itself and cannot be terminated on the basis of a temporary suspension of regulatory approval.

    However, the case for termination reached courts in India when the SIAC arbitration tribunal was unable to hear Future’s termination application on a priority basis.

    Future knocked on the doors of the Delhi high court. The petition urged the court to direct the arbitration tribunal to hear the termination application before proceeding with the remainder of the case.

    A single-judge bench heard the case at first and dismissed Future’s plea following which an intra-court appeal was filed by the group within 24 hours. This led to a division bench hearing the appeal and passing an order, all quickly. It was in this interim order that the arbitration proceedings were stayed, in a huge relief for Future.

    Amazon challenged this stay order before the Supreme Court which will now hear the case on February 23.

    Meanwhile, an appeal against CCI’s order of suspension of approval is pending before the appellate forum – National Company Law Appellate Tribunal – which is scheduled to hear the case later this month.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

     
    Shruti Mahajan
    Tags: #Amazon #arbitration #Future Coupons #Future Group #Future Retail #Reliance #SC #SIAC #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 11:45 am
