The story of ban on Media One, why Kerala High Court affirmed it

One day after a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court upheld the Union government’s decision to bar telecast of Malayalam news channel Media One, the channel’s parent company has filed an intra-court appeal before the high court’s division bench, according to a news agency report.

Media One failed to secure renewal of its licence to uplink and downlink the news channel after the Union government refused to grant security clearance. As such, on January 31, the channel effectively faced a ban after the Union government invoked national security concerns to deny renewal of the television channel’s licence.

Unsurprisingly, the news channel’s parent company—Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd—moved the court seeking relief against the government’s action on the grounds of violation of fundamental rights and breach of principles of natural justice.

The court was urged to direct the Union government to provide its reasoning for taking a punitive action of this nature against the news channel. Working journalists’ unions and the news channel’s employees too filed their pleas before the Kerala High Court. This batch of writ petitions brought an intersection of issues before the single-judge bench of Justice N Nagaresh.

With this ban, the issue involved did not limit itself to the right to livelihood of the employees alone but also struck right at the core of the freedom of the press, according to legal experts. With the channel claiming that it was not given sufficient opportunity by the government to defend its position against the ban, the issue of principles of natural justice also presented itself in the case, they said. While the news channel was not even informed of the specific grounds for cancelling its licence, the government’s only response for the move remained to be “national security”.

It is on the grounds of “national security” that the single-judge bench upheld the government’s decision to ban the news channel in its judgment delivered on February 8.

The court’s rationale:

Citing precedents laid down by the Supreme Court in various landmark judgments, the Kerala High Court noted the importance of freedom of the press in a democratic society.

Press freedom “is a valuable and sacred right” enshrined in the Constitution, the judge said. Any modern democracy needs freedom of the press not only for its effective functioning but also for functional discussions required for a democracy.

But freedom of the press is also subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India, the court said. National security is one of the grounds on the basis of which such reasonable restrictions can be imposed, the judgment said. “Reasonability of a restriction is used in qualitative, quantitative and relative sense.”

Courts’ role when national security is invoked:

Justice Nagaresh’s judgment stated that preserving national security is essentially an executive decision where the legislature and judiciary play complementary roles. The principles of natural justice and the court’s interference in a case that involves national security play a very limited role, it added.

It was only in October 2021 that a Supreme Court bench, while passing an order in the Pegasus spyware case, had dealt with the court's role in matters of national security. The top court’s order said that while the scope of judicial review in matters of national security was admittedly limited, the judiciary ought not to shy away from the mere mention of the term “national security”.

Interestingly, the single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court said that these observations of the apex court “may not be of much help to the petitioners in these cases”. The Pegasus spyware case addresses the issue of the right to privacy whereas in the case of Media One “the freedom of speech and expression is the subject matter”, the judgment said.

“…court shall not disclose reasons to affected party”:

When the government takes a stand that an issue affects matters of national security, the court may satisfy itself by asking for the relevant files for perusal. “Once the State is of the stand that the issue involves national security, the court shall not disclose the reasons to the affected party,” the high court’s judgment added.

Against this backdrop, the court elaborated that it sought relevant documents from the government to assess the reasoning for rejection of Media One’s application.

The files revealed that the committee of officers which was responsible for giving its recommendation to the ministries concerned on approval of licences had based its findings on intelligence inputs. While the contents of these files remain unknown to the news channel affected by the findings, the court said that it found the government’s decision justified.

“National Security covers preservation of nation’s unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and protection of life and liberty of individuals. The Information and Broadcasting is a sensitive sector,” the judgment said while referring to the contents of these files.

What next for Media One:

This is not the first time that this Malayalam channel has faced adverse action from the current dispensation at the Centre. When the communal riots in Delhi were unfolding in 2020, Media One, along with one other news channel, had faced a 48-hour block on its transmission. This blackout was lifted shortly after being imposed; however, it marked the channel’s first run-in with the government.

This episode was also brought before the high court during the course of the hearing to allege “vindictive attitude” on the part of the Union government.

The Malayalam news channel began its broadcast after it received requisite clearances and licence from the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) and ministry of home affairs (MHA) back in September 2011 for a period of 10 years.

The licence was to expire in September 2021, which prompted the company to make necessary applications and the process began in May 2021. The MHA denied security clearance in December 2021. A show-cause notice was issued to the company, to which it responded “promptly”. However, with the specific grounds for the government’s action unknown, the company did not get adequate chance to make its case, it said.

Ultimately, the MIB rejected application for renewal of licence.

Legal recourse could have been the only solution in this matter which brought the channel’s parent company, its editor, employees, and journalist unions to court.

With an unfavourable order from the single-judge bench, the parties have taken the logical next step and filed an intra-court appeal. A decision rendered by the division bench of the high court can also be appealed before the apex court by the losing side. For now, all eyes are back on the high court.