 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

The De-Mo case: What the lawyers said for and against the matter

Thyagarajan S.N.
Dec 26, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

The apex court, which heard the case for five days, has directed the government and the RBI to submit relevant records pertaining to demonetisation.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

A Constitution Bench led by Justice Adbul Nazeer will on January 2, 2023, deliver its judgment on the constitutional validity of the union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

The order is likely to answer questions pertaining to the validity of demonetisation, both constitutionally and procedurally, while also determining the scope of the courts to interfere in the government’s economic policies.

Moneycontrol explains what’s the case, and the arguments made by both sides.

Background of the case:
The constitutional validity of demonetisation was challenged in the Supreme Court through a series of writ petitions as early as November 2016. In December 2016, a three-judge bench of the apex court referred the issue to a larger constitution bench considering the importance and far-reaching implications of the case.

The three-judge bench formulated a set of questions to be argued on by both sides. The questions included:

1. Is the demonetisation notification violative of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;