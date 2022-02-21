Tata vs Mistry: Supreme Court admits Mistry’s review petition, hearing on March 9

The feud between the two sides began in 2016 after Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons. (File image: Reuters)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on the review petition filed by Cyrus Mistry against the top court’s judgment of March 2021 that favoured the Tatas.

By a 2:1 majority, the top court agreed to hear arguments on the review petition and has fixed the date for hearing for March 9.

The review petition was taken up for consideration by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on February 15. As per the procedure prescribed for review petitions, this initial consideration by the bench was held in chambers, that is to say that the consideration was not in open court.

While Chief Justice Ramana and Justice Bopanna favoured hearing the review petition, Justice Ramasubramanian dissented and found no grounds or reason to review the judgment.

“The grounds raised in the Review Petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed,” Justice Ramasubramanian said in his dissent.

However, on account of a 2:1 majority, the application seeking oral hearing on the review petition filed by Cyrus Mistry was allowed.

In March 2021, the top court had set aside the judgment of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and had ruled in favour of the Tatas. In a setback to Cyrus Mistry, his cross-appeals were dismissed by the Supreme Court and his removal from the position of the Executive Director of Tata Sons was upheld by the top court.

Mistry had alleged oppression of minority shareholders and cited his removal from the position as an instance of such oppression. Rejecting the case made by Mistry, the apex court said that business decisions gone wrong cannot be viewed as prejudice to minority shareholders. The Supreme Court had held that all questions of law were answered in favour of the Tatas.

Subsequently, in April 2021, Mistry filed a review petition seeking review of this ruling of the top court.

The review petition came up for the court’s consideration on February 15 on the issue of whether it warrants a hearing.

The boardroom-to-courtroom saga involving Tatas and Mistry began in October 2016, after Mistry was ousted from his position in Tata Sons. The decision of the board was challenged before the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench and ultimately culminated into the Supreme Court’s ruling of March 2021.

The case once again comes under the court’s scanner with the review petition seeing light of day nearly 10 months after being filed.